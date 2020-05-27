Dr. Tenney Kentro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kentro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tenney Kentro, MD
Dr. Tenney Kentro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Locations
Tenney B Kentro, MD1925 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 103, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 297-1803
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kentro?
Dr. Kentro has been my Mother's and my personal physician. He listens to his patients, is intuitive and has a wealth of experience in his practice of medicine. I found him to be trustworthy and concerned on behalf of his patients. Couldn't want a better physician.
About Dr. Tenney Kentro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407811276
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- U Hi Integrated Med Res, Ho
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kentro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kentro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kentro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kentro speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kentro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kentro.
