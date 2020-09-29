Dr. Teng Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teng Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teng Chang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical School and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
Family Medicine at Highlands Ranch200 W County Line Rd Ste 380, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 791-0418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When I need help, he helps me. :)
About Dr. Teng Chang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of Kansas Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
