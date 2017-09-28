Dr. Tena Rallis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rallis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tena Rallis, MD
Dr. Tena Rallis, MD is a Dermatologist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates2 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 977-4110
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Knowledgeable about a difficult skin problem I have-extremely helpful with recommendations for treatment and her staff helped with my insurance carrier to get approval for a very costly medication.
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1194194951
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Rallis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rallis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rallis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rallis has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Plantar Wart, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rallis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rallis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rallis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rallis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rallis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.