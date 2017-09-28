Overview

Dr. Tena Rallis, MD is a Dermatologist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rallis works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Plantar Wart along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.