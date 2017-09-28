See All Dermatologists in Peabody, MA
Dermatology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tena Rallis, MD is a Dermatologist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rallis works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Plantar Wart along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    2 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 977-4110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 28, 2017
    Knowledgeable about a difficult skin problem I have-extremely helpful with recommendations for treatment and her staff helped with my insurance carrier to get approval for a very costly medication.
    Carol in Peabody, MA — Sep 28, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Tena Rallis, MD
    About Dr. Tena Rallis, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194194951
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tena Rallis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rallis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rallis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rallis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rallis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rallis works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Peabody, MA. View the full address on Dr. Rallis’s profile.

    Dr. Rallis has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Plantar Wart, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rallis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rallis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rallis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rallis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rallis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

