Dr. Tena Murphy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stuttgart, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine.
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Stuttgart1708 N Buerkle St, Stuttgart, AR 72160 Directions (870) 673-1976Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHI St. Vincent Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic - Little Rock - Kanis10100 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 255-6000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Fordyce201 N Clifton St, Fordyce, AR 71742 Directions (501) 255-6182MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Spent a lot of time with me and calmed my fears. Was on time and very knowledgeable and friendly. Highly recommend
- U Ark Med Sch
- U Ark Med Sch
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.