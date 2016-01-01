Overview

Dr. Temple Steele, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.



Dr. Steele works at Novant Health WomanCare - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.