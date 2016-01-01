See All Dermatologists in Spring, TX
Dr. Temitope Soares, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Temitope Soares, MD is a dermatologist in Spring, TX. Dr. Soares completed a residency at Mayo Clinic Scottsdale. He currently practices at ADVANCED ASSOCIATES IN DERMATOLOGY, PLLC and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Soares is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Associates in Dermatology, Pllc
    28517 Spring Trails Rdg, Spring, TX 77386 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 385-8189
  2. 2
    DR Soares Dermatology Clinic
    440 Rayford Rd Ste 140, Spring, TX 77386 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 385-8189

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rash
Acne
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Rash
Acne
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Rash Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Malignant Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareOregon
  • CareSource
  • Cigna
  • Community Health Choice
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Health Net
  • HealthPlus
  • HealthPlus Amerigroup
  • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  • Humana
  • Humana Health Plan of Texas
  • Husky Health
  • inHealth
  • INTotal Health
  • Medica
  • Medicaid
  • Midwest Health Plan
  • Molina Healthcare
  • MultiPlan
  • Peach State Health Plan
  • Principal Financial Group
  • Simply Healthcare Plans
  • Staywell (Wellcare)
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Wellcare of Georgia
  • WellPoint

About Dr. Temitope Soares, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1619950383
Education & Certifications

  • Mayo Clinic Scottsdale
  • Columbus Regional Medical Center
  • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
  • University of Georgia, College of Pharmacy, Athens GA
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 57 ratings
Patient Ratings (57)
5 Star
(30)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(22)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Temitope Soares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Soares has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Soares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Soares has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

57 patients have reviewed Dr. Soares. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soares.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.