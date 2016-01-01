Dr. Temitope Soares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Temitope Soares, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Temitope Soares, MD is a dermatologist in Spring, TX. Dr. Soares completed a residency at Mayo Clinic Scottsdale. He currently practices at ADVANCED ASSOCIATES IN DERMATOLOGY, PLLC and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Soares is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Advanced Associates in Dermatology, Pllc28517 Spring Trails Rdg, Spring, TX 77386 Directions (281) 385-8189
DR Soares Dermatology Clinic440 Rayford Rd Ste 140, Spring, TX 77386 Directions (281) 385-8189
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
About Dr. Temitope Soares, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Scottsdale
- Columbus Regional Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University of Georgia, College of Pharmacy, Athens GA
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
