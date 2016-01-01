See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Temitope Oyedele, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Temitope Oyedele, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Oyedele works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cook County Hospital
    1901 W Harrison St Ste 5380, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 864-6000
  2. 2
    Ruth M Rothstein Core Center
    2020 W Harrison St Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 572-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Cryptococcosis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Cryptococcosis

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Temitope Oyedele, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629238498
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Temitope Oyedele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oyedele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oyedele has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oyedele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oyedele works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Oyedele’s profile.

    Dr. Oyedele has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oyedele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oyedele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oyedele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

