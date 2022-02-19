Overview

Dr. Temitope Oshodi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.



Dr. Oshodi works at The Womens Center in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.