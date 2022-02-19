Dr. Temitope Oshodi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oshodi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Temitope Oshodi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Temitope Oshodi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.
Dr. Oshodi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Womens Center3000 HUNTERS CREEK BLVD, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 857-2502
-
2
Obstetrics and Gynecology specialists of central florida930 S SEMORAN BLVD, Orlando, FL 32807 Directions (407) 766-5105
-
3
Waterford Lakes Women's Health Center11399 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 207-6768
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oshodi?
She is a very good Dr. She always explain you everything very good.
About Dr. Temitope Oshodi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1003102815
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Healthcare
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oshodi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oshodi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oshodi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oshodi works at
Dr. Oshodi has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oshodi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oshodi speaks Yoruba.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Oshodi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oshodi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oshodi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oshodi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.