Dr. Jose has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Temitope Jose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Temitope Jose, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Jose works at
Locations
Suny Downstate Medical Center450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-2957Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Children's Hospital At SUNY Downstate460 LENOX RD, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-2957
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
he's been taking care of my daughter for over 7 years. He's the best. Patient and knowledgeable. Goes the extra mile.
About Dr. Temitope Jose, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770578213
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jose works at
Dr. Jose speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jose.
