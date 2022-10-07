Overview

Dr. Temitope Foster, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Foster works at Dekalb Gastroenterology Assocs in Decatur, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Gastrojejunal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.