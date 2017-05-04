Dr. Aje has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Temilolu Aje, MD
Overview
Dr. Temilolu Aje, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Dr. Aje works at
Locations
Carroll Health Group-Cardiology193 Stoner Ave Ste 340, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 871-9800
Medstar Montgomery Medical Center18101 Prince Philip Dr, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-8689Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Aje, always listens to your questions an helps you to give you the best information you ask for.
About Dr. Temilolu Aje, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1083816987
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aje accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aje has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aje on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aje. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aje.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.