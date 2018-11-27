Dr. Temidayo Olurin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olurin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Temidayo Olurin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Temidayo Olurin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Olurin works at
Locations
-
1
Pecos T. Olurin MD PA1403 N Rodney St, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 654-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When Dr. Hall retired his practice, I thought I would never find an ophthalmologist as good, but Dr. Olurin far surpassed my hopes. He and his staff are knowledgeable, personable, and they have my complete trust. It is a joy being one of Dr. Olurin's patients. He has a way about him that is both personable and professional such that each appointment is a pleasure! Thank you, Dr. Hall, for referring me to Dr. Olurin; and thank you, Dr. Olurin, and your staff for your competent care!
About Dr. Temidayo Olurin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093710691
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olurin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olurin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olurin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olurin works at
Dr. Olurin has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Astigmatism and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olurin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Olurin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olurin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olurin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olurin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.