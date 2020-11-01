See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Temeka Stoker, MD

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Temeka Stoker, MD is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. 

Dr. Stoker works at Baylor College of Medicine in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Associates-ft Worth
    1325 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 680, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 250-4200
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 01, 2020
    Dr. Stoker is attentive and focused with regard to me and my families care. We have been seeing her for 3 years and would recommend her to any of our friends or family. She takes her time to properly assess any known issues. She takes great care to be efficient with her diagnosis and respectful of our time. She's a wonderful provider
    — Nov 01, 2020
    About Dr. Temeka Stoker, MD

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427574458
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stoker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stoker works at Baylor College of Medicine in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stoker’s profile.

    Dr. Stoker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

