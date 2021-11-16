Dr. Temeka Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Temeka Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Temeka Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Lakeland Premiere Womens Clinic Pllc2506 Lakeland Dr Ste 600, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 939-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson is the best!! She make you feel like family. I have recommend her to my family and friends.
About Dr. Temeka Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1306947577
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Morehouse School of Medicine
