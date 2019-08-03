Dr. Tema Starkman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tema Starkman, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tema Starkman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Starkman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
High Line Dentistry212 W 15th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 256-9305
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Starkman?
Dr Starkman is a must for anyone seeking perfection with compassion. Her commitment to Artistry and dentistry are only enhanced by her passion and commitment to make each patient at ease and happy. I felt like her work was Hollywood style at realistic pricing. Five stars in my book
About Dr. Tema Starkman, DDS
- Dentistry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144551961
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starkman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starkman works at
Dr. Starkman speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Starkman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starkman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.