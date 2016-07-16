See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Overview

Dr. Telly Psaradellis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Trinity Hospital and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Psaradellis works at Midland Orthopedic Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Hometown, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midland Orthopedic Associates
    2850 S Wabash Ave Ste 100, Chicago, IL 60616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 842-4600
  2. 2
    Midland Orthopedic Associates
    8735 S MERRION LN, Hometown, IL 60456 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 425-1150
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Midland Orthopedic Associates
    1111 E 87th St Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 375-5500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Advocate Trinity Hospital
  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Hip Fracture
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Hip Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Jul 16, 2016
    I was actually following another physician at the group and I continued to have problems with the post mold- I called and right away Joy told me I could come right in and Dr Psaradellis came in, knew my case from previous physician discussions, was empathetic to my pain, understanding, and manipulated my ankle/foot until I was more comfortable while waiting for my surgical date- of which due to my injury and level of comfort he was going to take over and do my surgery sooner.
    Jen in Oak lawn il — Jul 16, 2016
    About Dr. Telly Psaradellis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336110022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Psaradellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Psaradellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Psaradellis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Psaradellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Psaradellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Psaradellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Psaradellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Psaradellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

