Overview

Dr. Telly Psaradellis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Trinity Hospital and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Psaradellis works at Midland Orthopedic Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Hometown, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.