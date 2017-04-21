Dr. Tejwant Dhillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejwant Dhillon, MD
Overview
Dr. Tejwant Dhillon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their residency with Maimonides Medical Center
Dr. Dhillon works at
Locations
-
1
Community Foundation Medical Group1313 E Herndon Ave Ste 203, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 439-6808
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- SSM Health Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhillon?
He's a great cardiologist.He's been my Dr. for over 6 years. Spends as much time with me as I need,with each appt.that im seen with him.I totally trust him,and he also helps me with other health issues that my other Dr's, dismiss.That have turned out to be important health issues.I'm very thankful to have Dr. Dhillon for my cardiology specialist..
About Dr. Tejwant Dhillon, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1356395800
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Coney Island Hospital
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhillon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhillon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhillon works at
Dr. Dhillon has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhillon speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhillon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.