Dr. Tejwant Datta, MD

General Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Tejwant Datta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine

Dr. Datta works at Commonwealth Surgical Associates in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Gallstones and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Commonwealth Surgical Associates
    9460 Amberdale Dr Ste E, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 (804) 373-6156

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriCities Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital

Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Abdominoplasty
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier

    Feb 15, 2022
    Dr.Datta is very attentive, takes time to explain procedures.
patricia talbot
    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1417162801
    • Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center - The Cleveland Clinic|The Cleveland Clinic
    Dr. Tejwant Datta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Datta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Datta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Datta works at Commonwealth Surgical Associates in North Chesterfield, VA.

    Dr. Datta has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Gallstones and Abdominoplasty, and more.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Datta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Datta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Datta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

