Overview

Dr. Tejwant Datta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine



Dr. Datta works at Commonwealth Surgical Associates in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Gallstones and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.