Dr. Tejpaul Pannu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tejpaul Pannu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Dr. Pannu works at
Locations
Michigan Head & Spine Institute, Dearborn, MI18181 Oakwood Blvd Ste 403, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 438-5560
- 2 29275 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 784-3667
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Brain surgery went great after a motorcycle accident
About Dr. Tejpaul Pannu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
