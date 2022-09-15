Overview

Dr. Tejpaul Pannu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.



Dr. Pannu works at Dearborn Office in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.