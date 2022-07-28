Dr. Tejpalsinh Jadeja, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jadeja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejpalsinh Jadeja, DMD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tejpalsinh Jadeja, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sycamore, IL.
Family Dental Care of Sycamore1840 DeKalb Ave Ste B, Sycamore, IL 60178 Directions (815) 324-1501Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
This was the 1st time I have talked to Dr. Teg. He seemed very knowledgeable, concerned about my dental health, and likeable. I usually see Dr. Galloway but after my appointment with Dr. Teg, I would be happy to have an appointment with him.
About Dr. Tejpalsinh Jadeja, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1457918716
Dr. Jadeja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jadeja using Healthline FindCare.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jadeja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jadeja.
