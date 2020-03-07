See All Psychiatrists in Reston, VA
Dr. Tejpal Singh, MD

Adult Psychiatry
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Tejpal Singh, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. 

Dr. Singh works at Vital Psychiatry Associates in Reston, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vital Psychiatry Associates
    11333 Sunset Hills Rd, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 829-0593
    Vital Psychiatry Associates LLC
    105 N Virginia Ave Ste 207, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 829-0593

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Dementia
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Impulse Control Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Mood Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 07, 2020
    I struggled with my mental health problems for over a decade. Dr. Singh helped me get it right in my brain. For my first appointment he gave me lot of his time. I have seen psychiatrists before but he was very detailed. He corrected my diagnsois and formulated the path going forward. After few months I got so much better. He carefully crafted treatment and always gave me clear explanations. Highly recommended.
    James — Mar 07, 2020
    About Dr. Tejpal Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1629235015
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tejpal Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

