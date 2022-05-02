See All Psychiatrists in Southaven, MS
Dr. Tejinder Saini, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tejinder Saini, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tejinder Saini, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Govt Med Coll and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Booneville, Magnolia Regional Health Center and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Saini works at Health Quest PC in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthquest
    Healthquest
6857 Cobblestone Blvd, Southaven, MS 38672
(901) 566-1002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Booneville
  • Magnolia Regional Health Center
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    May 02, 2022
    Dr. Saini is a true gift! I was admitted to the hospital for tremors, lower extremity paralysis and slurred speech. However, prior one of the ER docs accused me of faking (for over 12 hrs). Dr. Saini was brought in to evaluate me after I was admitted by another MD (after my husband demanded help). Dr. Saini believed me when others rolled their eyes at me! He proved to other MDs that I was NOT having psychiatric problems, was NOT faking and instead WAS having LEGITIMATE NEUROLOGICAL EPISODES that the quacks just couldn't figure out. This man has truly saved my life and helped ensure a plan was set for my future health. I am now being referred (by my neurologist) to Vanderbilt's Undiagnosed Disease Program funded by the National Organization for Rare Diseases.
    Not a quack fan — May 02, 2022
    About Dr. Tejinder Saini, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487708079
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Tenn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Govt Med Coll
    Medical Education

