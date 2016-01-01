Overview

Dr. Tejinder Randhawa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Randhawa works at Childrens Medical Center Fresno in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.