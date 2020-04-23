Overview

Dr. Tejinder Mander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Sheridan Community Hospital, Sparrow Carson Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Pennock, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Mander works at West Michigan Cardiology in Greenville, MI with other offices in Lakeview, MI and Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.