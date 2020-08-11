See All Hematologists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Tejinder Kaur, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tejinder Kaur, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama at Birmingham

Dr. Kaur works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers
    5810 W Beverly Ln, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 312-3000
  2. 2
    Sun City
    14810 N Del Webb Blvd Unit 3, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 312-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Abrazo West Campus
  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Banner Estrella Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 11, 2020
    When I was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma it was a scary, emotional roller coaster type feeling for several days. Getting treatment at Ironwood Cancer Research Center and having Dr. Kaur as my oncologist was the best thing that could’ve happened to me, considering circumstances . She was a God send. She was a calming ,steady influence we needed, especially in the beginning stages when everything was unknown and scary. She got my treatment going right away and never skipped a beat since . I am now basically in remission and getting ready to undergo a stem cell transplant just seven months after the BBC diagnosis. Thank you to Dr. Kaur and the team at Ironwood!
    A. Mendoza — Aug 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tejinder Kaur, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English
    • 1649210816
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Baptist Medical Center
    • Erlanger Medical Center Baroness Campus
    • Hematology & Oncology and Medical Oncology
