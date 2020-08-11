Dr. Tejinder Kaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejinder Kaur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tejinder Kaur, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Kaur works at
Locations
-
1
Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers5810 W Beverly Ln, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 312-3000
-
2
Sun City14810 N Del Webb Blvd Unit 3, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 312-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When I was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma it was a scary, emotional roller coaster type feeling for several days. Getting treatment at Ironwood Cancer Research Center and having Dr. Kaur as my oncologist was the best thing that could’ve happened to me, considering circumstances . She was a God send. She was a calming ,steady influence we needed, especially in the beginning stages when everything was unknown and scary. She got my treatment going right away and never skipped a beat since . I am now basically in remission and getting ready to undergo a stem cell transplant just seven months after the BBC diagnosis. Thank you to Dr. Kaur and the team at Ironwood!
About Dr. Tejinder Kaur, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1649210816
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Baptist Medical Center
- Erlanger Medical Center Baroness Campus
- Hematology & Oncology and Medical Oncology
