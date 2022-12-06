Dr. Tejinder Glamour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glamour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejinder Glamour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tejinder Glamour, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand medical college - Ludhiana, India and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Florida6225 66th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 521-0994
Gastro Florida1201 5th Ave N Ste 402, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 521-0994
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and detailed oriented. Felt comfortable the moment I met him. He thoroughly explained all the steps. Used the interactive computer on the wall to explain.
About Dr. Tejinder Glamour, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1043282569
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health Medical Center - Cleveland, Oh
- Dayanand medical college - Ludhiana, India
Dr. Glamour has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glamour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
