Dr. Tejaskumar Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Tejaskumar Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Locations
Carolina Cardiology Associates196 Cardiology Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 324-5135Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Carolina Cardiology Associates1658 HIGHWAY 160 W, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Directions (803) 802-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. T. Shah saved my husbands life! We are FOREVER grateful to him. Crista Blackmon-wife of Roger Blackmon
About Dr. Tejaskumar Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1871721076
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
