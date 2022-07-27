Dr. Tejas Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejas Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tejas Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Reeves County Hospital District.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
MCH Procare Odessa Heart Inst720 Golder Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 337-3117
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Reeves County Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr P atelier was very nice. He answered all questions and was very informative and thorough for my Mother’s visit.
About Dr. Tejas Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1700061736
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.