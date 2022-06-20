Dr. Tejas Pandya, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejas Pandya, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tejas Pandya, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.
Locations
Clifton Park Office855 Route 146 Ste 150, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 273-0053
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Helped my feet so much! He was amazing!
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Little Falls Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Siena College
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.