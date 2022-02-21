Dr. Tejas Deliwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deliwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejas Deliwala, MD
Overview
Dr. Tejas Deliwala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Deliwala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Toms River Cardiovascular Institute LLC20 Hospital Dr Ste 1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 240-9222
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deliwala?
I have been Dr. Deliwala's patient for over 7 years. Dr. Deliwala diagnosed my problem when other doctors could not. From the start Doctor Deliwala has been very professional and completely understanding about all my concerns. He spends time answering all my questions and is always kind and compassionate. I could not recommend him more highly.
About Dr. Tejas Deliwala, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1881647188
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deliwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deliwala accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deliwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deliwala works at
Dr. Deliwala has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deliwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Deliwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deliwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deliwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deliwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.