Overview

Dr. Tejas Deliwala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Deliwala works at Dr. Tejas P. Deliwala Neurological Care Center, PA in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.