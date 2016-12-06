See All Neurologists in Huntsville, AL
Neurology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tejanand Mulpur, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.

Dr. Mulpur works at TEJANAND G MULPUR, MD in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tejanand G Mulpur, MD
    201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 560, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-5606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital
  • Marshall Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 06, 2016
    Dr. Mulpur is an awesome Dr for several reasons. He is QUICK to figure out what is wrong and start a fix plan. He will NOT takes chances with your health and well being. There is NEVER any doubt that he knows and understands your history and short/long range plan to address your issue. Great staff as well. They will always be available to answer questions and NEVER make you feel like you work for them
    Jerry witten in Decatur, AL — Dec 06, 2016
    About Dr. Tejanand Mulpur, MD

    • Neurology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tejanand Mulpur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulpur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mulpur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mulpur accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mulpur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mulpur works at TEJANAND G MULPUR, MD in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Mulpur’s profile.

    Dr. Mulpur has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulpur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulpur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulpur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulpur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulpur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

