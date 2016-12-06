Dr. Tejanand Mulpur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulpur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejanand Mulpur, MD
Overview
Dr. Tejanand Mulpur, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Locations
Tejanand G Mulpur, MD201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 560, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-5606
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mulpur is an awesome Dr for several reasons. He is QUICK to figure out what is wrong and start a fix plan. He will NOT takes chances with your health and well being. There is NEVER any doubt that he knows and understands your history and short/long range plan to address your issue. Great staff as well. They will always be available to answer questions and NEVER make you feel like you work for them
About Dr. Tejanand Mulpur, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
