Overview

Dr. Tejal Shah, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.