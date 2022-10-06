Dr. Tejal Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejal Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tejal Shah, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group183 N Mountain Rd Ste 207, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 223-1124
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr Shah has listened carefully to my symptoms and reviewed my health history without rushing. She explained her approach to helping me and in the follow up appointment explained test results. Equally willing to explain to my daughter what I need. Staff is also very patient and accessible.
About Dr. Tejal Shah, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1922294222
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Sheth V.S. General Hospital
- N.H.L. Municipal Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Emphysema and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.