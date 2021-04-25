Overview

Dr. Teja Kapoor, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kapoor works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.