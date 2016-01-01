Overview

Dr. Teja Dyamenahalli, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Dyamenahalli works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Hermantown, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.