Dr. Teja Dyamenahalli, MD
Dr. Teja Dyamenahalli, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health Wellness Clinic-Hermantown4289 Ugstad Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Integrative Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1407155922
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
