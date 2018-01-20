Dr. Tej Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tej Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tej Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Massapequa Neurologic PC95 Grand Ave, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 799-7500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh and his staff are amazing. dr. Singh is extremely knowledgeable in his field and takes the time to thoroughly explain everything about your results to you.
About Dr. Tej Singh, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194798280
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- MIT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.