Dr. Tehming Liang, MD
Overview
Dr. Tehming Liang, MD is a Dermatologist in Bolingbrook, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Bolingbrook Dermatology580 E Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 972-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I know Dr Liang from last 18 some years went to see him for Acne, I myself I am a HCP, and feel that Dr. Liang doesn't treat, He cures, you see Him one time, you don't have to see him again, same with both my kids, showed them once, didn't had to go again, as he cures not treat, He is one of the best in his profession, very laid back, doesn't rush, gives you time, calm, compose. Thank You
About Dr. Tehming Liang, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1558478487
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Med
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
