Overview

Dr. Tehmina Naveed, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Naveed works at Plainview Family Medicine PLLC in Hicksville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.