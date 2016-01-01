See All Ophthalmologists in Plantation, FL
Ophthalmology
12 years of experience
Dr. Tehilla Steiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Steiner works at Pediatric Ophthalmology Consultants of South Florida in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Ophthalmology Consultants of South Florida
    220 SW 84th Ave Ste 204, Plantation, FL 33324

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Exotropia
Vision Screening
Lazy Eye
Exotropia
Vision Screening

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Tehilla Steiner, MD

    Ophthalmology
    12 years of experience
    English, Creole
    1356637235
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tehilla Steiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Steiner works at Pediatric Ophthalmology Consultants of South Florida in Plantation, FL.

    Dr. Steiner has seen patients for Lazy Eye and Exotropia, and more.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

