Dr. Tehilla Steiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Steiner works at Pediatric Ophthalmology Consultants of South Florida in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.