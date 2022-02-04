Overview

Dr. Tehila Zuckerman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Zuckerman works at Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.