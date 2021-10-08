Dr. Tegan Thimesch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thimesch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tegan Thimesch, DPM
Overview
Dr. Tegan Thimesch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ingleside, IL.
Dr. Thimesch works at
Locations
-
1
Westlake Medical Ctr214 Washington St, Ingleside, IL 60041 Directions (847) 587-3221
-
2
Footcare Clinic4040 W Peterson Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 267-0554
-
3
Gurnee Foot and Ankle Care5101 Washington St Ste 6, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 775-1924Tuesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday1:00am - 6:00amSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thimisch saved my toe! He even stood by my side when the hospital insisted on having it amputated. I am forever thankful for him and his direct and kind approach.
About Dr. Tegan Thimesch, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1376511287
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thimesch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thimesch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thimesch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thimesch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thimesch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thimesch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thimesch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.