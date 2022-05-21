See All Dermatologists in Mill Creek, WA
Dr. Teerawit Supakorndej, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Teerawit Supakorndej, MD is a Dermatologist in Mill Creek, WA. They graduated from Washington University.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    15418 Main St Ste 303A, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 339-5417
    The Everett Clinic Pllc
    4004 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 339-5417

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis

Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Teerawit Supakorndej, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336599208
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Washington University
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Supakorndej has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Supakorndej has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Supakorndej. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Supakorndej.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Supakorndej, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Supakorndej appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

