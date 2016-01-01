Dr. Teeranun Jirajariyavej, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jirajariyavej is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- CA
- Santa Maria
- Dr. Teeranun Jirajariyavej, MD
Dr. Teeranun Jirajariyavej, MD
Overview
Dr. Teeranun Jirajariyavej, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY-SIRIRAJ HOSPITAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jirajariyavej works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Community Health Centers of the Central Coast430 S BLOSSER RD, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Directions (805) 361-8900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Valley Fever
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Jirajariyavej?
About Dr. Teeranun Jirajariyavej, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1730317751
Education & Certifications
- MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY-SIRIRAJ HOSPITAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jirajariyavej accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jirajariyavej has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jirajariyavej works at
Dr. Jirajariyavej has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jirajariyavej on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jirajariyavej has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jirajariyavej.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jirajariyavej, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jirajariyavej appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.