Dr. Teena Zachariah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teena Zachariah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Zachariah works at
Locations
CUIMC/51 Audubon Avenue Office51 Audubon Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Teena Zachariah, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1477815702
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zachariah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zachariah works at
Dr. Zachariah has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury and Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zachariah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
