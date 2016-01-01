Dr. Teena Bhatla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teena Bhatla, MD
Overview
Dr. Teena Bhatla, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Valerie Fund Children's Center201 Lyons Ave Ste L-5, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-6434
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Teena Bhatla, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Hindi, Panjabi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- NYU Med Ctr
- Maimonides Medical Center (New York)
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
