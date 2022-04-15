Overview

Dr. Teekaram Persaud, MD is a Pulmonologist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Persaud works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Management, Malnutrition and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.