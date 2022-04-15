Dr. Teekaram Persaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Persaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teekaram Persaud, MD
Dr. Teekaram Persaud, MD is a Pulmonologist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Lynn Ang10201 66th Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 830-1760
Raveena Medical P.C.10210 66th Rd Ste 1B, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 896-6141
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Persaud saved my mom’s life in December 2013, and my life back in February 2018. He is my hero. I love this Doctor. God bless him forever.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1992701270
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- St Vincents Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- St John
Dr. Persaud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Persaud accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Persaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Persaud works at
Dr. Persaud has seen patients for Respiratory Management, Malnutrition and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Persaud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Persaud speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Persaud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persaud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.