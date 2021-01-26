Dr. Teejay Tripp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teejay Tripp, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Teejay Tripp, DO is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Tripp works at
Serenity Mental Health Centers1501 N Gilbert Rd Ste 206, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 630-4794Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
Serenity Mental Health Centers20950 N Tatum Blvd Ste 380, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 630-4794Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- American Behavioral
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Mayo Clinic
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Tripp is an AMAZING psychiatrist, my child opened right up and just communicated throughout her appointment. He was attentive, passionate, knowledgeable and friendly. I’d give him 10 stars if I could. Was recommended to him and will recommend him to others. Office staff are prompt, friendly and helpful. Cons: Does not take AHCCCS.
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629308424
- Maricopa Integrated Hlth Systems
- MIHS
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Arizona State University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Tripp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tripp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tripp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tripp has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tripp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tripp speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripp.
