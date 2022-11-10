Overview

Dr. Teddy Musselman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Musselman works at UF HEALTH JACKSONVILLE in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.