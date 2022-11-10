Dr. Teddy Musselman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musselman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teddy Musselman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Teddy Musselman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.
Locations
Uf Health Jacksonville655 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (904) 383-1010Tuesday7:00am - 5:30pm
UF Health Orthopaedic Surgery - North15255 Max Leggett Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 383-1010
UF Health Orthopaedic Surgery - Emerson4555 Emerson St, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 383-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Musselman very thorough and shows great interaction with me. Appreciate him.
About Dr. Teddy Musselman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Jacksonville
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Virginia Commonwealth U
Dr. Musselman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musselman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musselman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musselman has seen patients for Bunion, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musselman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Musselman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musselman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musselman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musselman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.