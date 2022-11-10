See All Podiatrists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Teddy Musselman, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Teddy Musselman, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Teddy Musselman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.

Dr. Musselman works at UF HEALTH JACKSONVILLE in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Uf Health Jacksonville
    655 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 383-1010
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    UF Health Orthopaedic Surgery - North
    15255 Max Leggett Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 383-1010
  3. 3
    UF Health Orthopaedic Surgery - Emerson
    4555 Emerson St, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 383-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Musselman?

    Nov 10, 2022
    Dr Musselman very thorough and shows great interaction with me. Appreciate him.
    Anonymous — Nov 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Teddy Musselman, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Teddy Musselman, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Musselman to family and friends

    Dr. Musselman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Musselman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Teddy Musselman, DPM.

    About Dr. Teddy Musselman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962762344
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Florida-Jacksonville
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Commonwealth U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teddy Musselman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musselman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Musselman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Musselman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Musselman works at UF HEALTH JACKSONVILLE in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Musselman’s profile.

    Dr. Musselman has seen patients for Bunion, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musselman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Musselman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musselman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musselman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musselman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Teddy Musselman, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.