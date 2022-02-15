See All Otolaryngologists in Hudson, FL
Dr. Teddy Brown, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Teddy Brown, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Teddy Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at Tampa Bay Surgical Group in Hudson, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Bay Surgical Group
    13910 Fivay Rd Ste 12, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 861-0678

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adenoid Disorders
Adenoid Infections
Adenoidectomy
Adenoid Disorders
Adenoid Infections
Adenoidectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adenoid Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenoid Infections Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Adenoiditis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Myringotomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?

    Feb 15, 2022
    He saved my life. He performed an emergency laryngectomy because I had stage 3 larnyx cancer. He also has an excellent bed side manner and his staff is very efficient and friendly. If you like someone who gives it to you straight he is your Doctor.
    — Feb 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Teddy Brown, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Teddy Brown, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brown to family and friends

    Dr. Brown's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brown

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Teddy Brown, MD.

    About Dr. Teddy Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588640015
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Florida
    Residency
    Internship
    • Carraway Meth Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teddy Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at Tampa Bay Surgical Group in Hudson, FL. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Teddy Brown, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.