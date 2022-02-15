Dr. Teddy Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teddy Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Teddy Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tampa Bay Surgical Group13910 Fivay Rd Ste 12, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 861-0678
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
He saved my life. He performed an emergency laryngectomy because I had stage 3 larnyx cancer. He also has an excellent bed side manner and his staff is very efficient and friendly. If you like someone who gives it to you straight he is your Doctor.
About Dr. Teddy Brown, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1588640015
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- University of Florida
- Carraway Meth Med Ctr
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.