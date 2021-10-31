Dr. Teddy Atik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teddy Atik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Teddy Atik, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Community Medical Center.
Central Jersey Open Extremity Mri2 Industrial Way W, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 542-4477
Central Jersey Gastroenterology Associates PA535 Iron Bridge Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 462-7700
Central Jersey Hand Surgery780 Route 37 W Ste 140, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 286-9000
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Office staff was friendly. Very little waiting time . Doctor listened to my issue I was having with my wrist. Took live X-rays ! Gave me options for treatment. Gave me a cortisone (spl?)shot I hardly felt a thing.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1487648309
- Allegheny Gen Hosp
- Nyu/Hosp For Joint Dis
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
Dr. Atik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atik has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atik speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Atik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.