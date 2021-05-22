Dr. Tedd Goldfinger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldfinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tedd Goldfinger, DO
Dr. Tedd Goldfinger, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Benson Hospital, Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Tucson Ear Nose & Throat6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 300, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 797-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
I wish to thank Dr Goldfinger for my fmla there's nothing wrong with what he wrote. It was analysis by an unprofessional that is the problem I'm going to deal with this person.
About Dr. Tedd Goldfinger, DO
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1164425252
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
